Newcastle United loan star Freddie Woodman has insisted that nothing could have convinced him against signing up with Swansea City on another loan deal last summer.

Woodman has been on loan at Swansea since 2019 and the deal was renegotiated again last year as he chose to continue at the Championship side.

The 23-year-old is the number one at Swansea and has kept 14 clean sheets in the Championship as part of an impressive defensive record in the league this season.

Woodman claimed that several clubs wanted him last summer, but he had made up his mind about returning to Swansea and nothing was going to change that decision.

The goalkeeper insisted that he is enjoyed playing week-in-week-out at Swansea last season and it was the only thing he thought about when he decided to return to the Liberty Stadium.

“Lots of clubs wanted to take me but I’ve got an affection for Swansea”, Woodman told The Athletic.

“I was made up to come back.

“There wasn’t anything that would have changed my mind.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do is to play and improve.

“At Swansea, I’m finally doing both.”

Woodman’s long term ambition is to be the Newcastle number 1 and he has a contract until 2023 with the St James’ Park outfit.