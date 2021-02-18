Leeds United shot-stopper Illan Meslier has insisted that it is impossible to think about any result other than a win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Whites’ upcoming Premier League clash and stressed they are going to the Midlands motivated.

Wolves came on top when they locked horns with Leeds at Elland Road earlier in the campaign as a Raul Jimenez strike, aided by a favourable deflection, sealed a 1-0 win for the visitors.

The Whites will have their shot at redemption on Friday as they travel to the Midlands in their upcoming clash, aiming at bouncing back from their 4-2 loss away at Arsenal on Sunday.

And Leeds shot-stopper Meslier has insisted that his team are not thinking about anything other than getting a win at Molineux and are going there with a motivated mindset.

The 20-year-old added feels his team were unlucky when they fell to a narrow loss to Wolves at Elland Road and is determined to put on a much better performance this time around.

Asked what lessons are Leeds going to take from their Wolves clash at Elland Road earlier this season, Meslier told LUTV:” Yes of course, I remember that game, unlucky game.

“Yes, but this is football.

“For this [game] we want to play against Wolverhampton with this feeling: we want to change, we want to go there with a lot of motivation to try to win this game because it is so important for me, for us, for the team to win against Wolves

“It is not possible to think about another result.

“Just want the win and play good and play well, [put on a] good performance for everybody.”

Wolves will be without star striker Jimenez in Friday’s clash while Leeds will miss the services of Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo.