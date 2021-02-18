Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has warned his side that Ipswich Town could have troubled them during the last meeting between the two sides at Portman Road last season.

Oxford visited Portman Road in February last year, with the match ending in a 1-0 win for the visitors on that occasion.

The victory proved to be a big one for Oxford and Robinson will be looking for a repeat this weekend, but the U’s boss has warned that the win was slender and Ipswich could have got something from the game.

“We got the win, and it was important but they missed a sitter before our goal and three or four more really good chances”, Robinson told his club’s official site.

“So everyone talks about a great performance but if one of those go in then it’s very different.”

Robinson’s team head into the match on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Trophy, and the boss feels that with time now flying by it is important for his side to respond immediately.

“We have to bounce back straight away.

“There are eleven weeks left and we have 20 games.

“That will fly past because it is so condensed but we are one point off that top six and we still have a wonderful opportunity.

“No game is ever easy and we have to make sure we are right for every single game we have left now.”

Oxford have picked up six wins on the road in League One so far this season, however Ipswich have lost six times at Portman Road in the league this term, conceding a substantial 14 goals and scoring just two more.