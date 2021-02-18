Leeds United defender Robin Koch has provided an update as he continues to recuperate from a knee injury.

Koch joined Leeds from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer and became one of the first names on Marcelo Bielsa’s team sheet.

However, the 24-year-old has been out of action since December due to a knee injury and had to undergo surgery to fix the issue.

The German has been recuperating over the last few months and is now on the road to recovery as he looks to return to the first team squad soon.

He posted a photo on Twitter of himself sitting inside the Leeds United gym at Thorpe Arch and wrote: “Loading.”

Leeds have struggled with injuries in their backline, with another new signing Diego Llorente also out injured.

Captain Liam Cooper has also struggled to stay fit consistently and that has led to a lot of upheaval in their defence.

With Koch looking like being on his way back to the team in the coming weeks, Bielsa will hope that their defensive performances improve in the last few months of the season.

The German will be looking to make an impact as Leeds look to end the season on a high.