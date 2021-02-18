Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is keen to bring Borussia Monchengladbach star Jonas Hofmann to Stamford Bridge and has touched base with the player’s agent.

Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed that boss Marco Rose will leave the club at the end of the season to take over the reins at Borussia Dortmund.

A host of players have been tipped to follow Rose’s path by leaving Monchengladbach, with Florian Neuhaus, Marcus Thuram and Denis Zakaria attracting significant interest.

Another player who could be on his way out of the German top flight club in the summer is winger Hofmann, who is now being linked with a move to Chelsea.

According to German daily Bild, Chelsea boss Tuchel is keen to acquire the 28-year-old’s services from Monchengladbach in the summer.

The German tactician is said to have touched base with the winger’s agent through a member of his coaching staff as he looks to strengthen his Blues squad ahead of next season.

Tuchel managed Hofmann during his time as Borussia Dortmund coach in the 2015/16 season and is keen to reunite with him at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Hofmann has scored six goals and provided 10 assists from 21 appearances across all competitions for Monchengladbach so far this season.