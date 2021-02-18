Wolverhampton Wanderers star Johnny Otto has admitted he is expecting a tough game against Leeds United on Friday as the Whites are good while in possession and press a lot without the ball.

The Midlands outfit edged Leeds to record a 1-0 win at Elland Road when both teams clashed for the first time this season and are set to welcome the Yorkshire giants to Molineux on Friday in a Premier League encounter.

Wolves left-back Johnny is yet to face Leeds this season as he only returned from his long-term layoff owing to a knee injury earlier this month, but could make his third league start in a row against them.

And the defender is expecting a hard challenge against Marcelo Bielsa’s men as he feels they are good on the ball and have a penchant for pressing high whenever they lose possession.

Johnny added that even though Leeds have been inconsistent in getting results, they are tough opponents and his team will do everything they can to get the victory.

“It’s a tough team”, Johnny told Wolves’ official site.

“Even though it’s a team with ups and downs this season, they were just promoted.

“They play really good with the ball and press a lot without it.

“It’ll be tough.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to play our game and try to get the victory.”

Following a tough run of results, Wolves are slowly finding their form again, are undefeated in their last three outings, and will be keen on extending that run against Leeds come Friday.