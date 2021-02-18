Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal has insisted that his side are as good as Manchester United and definitely have the players to hurt the Premier League giants.

Under exceptional circumstances, Real Sociedad will be playing the home leg of their Europa League last 32 tie against Manchester United at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium tonight.

Manchester United are the favourites to beat Real Sociedad and progress in the competition, but the Spanish side are coming into the game as the team with the better form, winning their last two games.

Oyarzabal conceded that Manchester United are looking great again this season and are a team who have been creating lots of chances.

But he stressed that Real Sociedad are as good a team as the Red Devils and have the players in their squad to hurt Manchester United.

However, the Real Sociedad man feels that for his side to beat the Premier League giants, they will have to have a great day in office with everything going for them.

Oyarzabal told Spanish daily Marca: “We know that this season they are at a very high level again, playing well again, creating many chances and they are a warning that it is going to be a very difficult game.

“But I have full confidence in the team.

“We are going to fight in the game against a very good team, but we are not less, we are just as good.

“I think we have enough resources to hurt them.

“They are a team who create many chances and we know if we are going to do it [beat them] it will depend on having a great day.”

Manchester United are on a poor run of form, winning just once in their last five league games.