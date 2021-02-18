Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has dubbed Leeds United a unique and special team for their approach towards the game.

Nuno is preparing his Wolves outfit to go up against Leeds at Molineux on Friday evening as he hunts three Premier League points.

Wolves did beat Leeds 1-0 at Elland Road earlier in the season and will be looking to do a double over the Yorkshire giants in the league this season.

Leeds are coming into the game on the back of a 4-2 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, but Nuno stressed that is going to be a hard game for his side.

He lavished praise on Leeds for their unique and special brand of football and believes Marcelo Bielsa is one of the best managers the game has seen.

The Wolves boss is certain that his side will have to be at their best to get a result against Leeds.

Nuno said in a press conference: “They are special and unique the way they face the game.

“Bielsa is one of the greatest managers.

“They’re very competitive and it will require the best of us.”

Leeds are sitting in eleventh in the league table, a spot and two points ahead of 12th placed Wolves.