The 30-year-old was spending time on the sidelines owing to a muscle injury he suffered in mid-December, but has now returned to the first team fold.
Allan has recovered and is yet to clock up any game time since his injury, but could play a part at the weekend’s clash against Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield.
Everton boss Ancelotti is of the view that Allan’s return o the senior squad will provide the team with a lot more intensity, defensive solidity and consistency.
Ancelotti also reserved special praise for Toffees starlet Davies, who stepped up in Allan’s absence and put on a succession of eye-catching displays in the middle of the park.
Asked whether Allan’s return can be key to Everton playing in a bit more of a progressive style, Ancelotti told a press conference: “Allan can add more intensity, more concentration defensively [to the team].
“But I have to say that Tom Davies, who replaced him most of the times did really well.
“In this situation, happy to have Allan back [in the squad] and I think the consistency of the team is going to improve.”
Everton will also be boosted by the return of talismanic striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but will miss the services of centre-back Yerry Mina, who is expected to be out for three to four weeks.