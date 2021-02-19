West Ham manager David Moyes has admitted that a win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday would be a massive boost for the confidence of his side in their race to qualify for Europe next season.

The Hammers have defied expectations this season and are sitting fifth in the league table, two points ahead of champions Liverpool at the moment.

West Ham are eyeing qualifying for Europe at the end of the season and they will be facing a side of similar ambitions in Tottenham, who are lying ninth in the standings.

While Tottenham recently played in the Champions League final, the Hammers have not played in the group stage of even the Europa League since the 2006/07 season.

Moyes admitted that a win over Tottenham would be a massive boost as the Hammers have found themselves in unchartered territory this season and are trying hard to hang on to their place in the top six.

The West Ham manager said in a press conference: “It would be really significant if we could beat them because it would push us on in our position.

“We’re new kids on the block in this, so we’re trying to challenge and hang in there.

“We’re challenging in every game, we might not win every game, but we’re trying to make our mark in them and in most of the games we’ve had a chance.”

The last time West Ham played in the Europa League was in 2016 when they were knocked out in the playoff rounds.