Jarrod Bowen feels West Ham have gone under the radar in terms of the race for a place in Europe next season, but believes it has worked in his side’s favour so far.

West Ham are sitting fifth in the league table at the moment and have won three of their last five games in the Premier League.

They are firmly in contention to qualify for at least the Europa League next season and David Moyes has set playing in Europe as the goal for the east London club going forward.

Bowen stressed that West Ham’s rise this season has not surprised anyone at the club because they are aware of the quality they have and have bought into Moyes’ vision of taking the club into Europe.

He believes that West Ham’s involvement in the race to qualify for Europe has gone under the radar and that has worked in their favour as they continue to remain in the top six spots.

The West Ham winger said on talkSPORT: “I don’t think we are too surprised [by our performances this season] because we know the quality and we know what the manager wants.

“We have all bought into his philosophy of wanting European football.

“Don’t get me wrong there is a lot of football left from now until the end of the season but if we can keep winning games and keeping going under the radar…..

“I feel we are going under the radar a bit, which is probably kind of good for us because people don’t expect us to be up and around it.

“To keep winning and keep sniffing around the top five or top six areas is great for us.”

West Ham will host Tottenham in a London derby on Sunday before travelling to Manchester City next week.