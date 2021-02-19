Rangers great Mark Hateley has insisted that no goalkeeper in the world will save Gers star Borna Barisic’s penalties if he uses the same technique as his free-kicks.

Steven Gerrard’s side placed one foot in the Europa League last 16 after beating Belgian Pro League outfit Royal Antwerp 4-3 in the first leg of their round of 32 tie on Thursday.

Left-back Barisic found the back of the net from the penalty spot twice, while Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent scored the other two goals on the night for the Gers.

Reflecting on the game, Ibrox great Hateley has explained that Barisic’s first penalty was weak and feels Antwerp goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand should have saved it.

The former Gers star went on to insist that the Croatia international should adopt the technique he uses to take free-kicks for his penalties and no goalkeeper in the world would save them.

“The first penalty, the goalkeeper has got weak arms, should save it, should save it all day long“, Hateley said on Rangers Ten10 Podcast.

“Borna, his technique at free-kicks right, [perfect for] penalties all day long.

“He could just stand there, take two steps and he could put it in the top corner.

“And no goalkeeper in the world will save it.“

Rangers’ first choice penalty taker James Tavernier suffered an injury in the first half of the game against Antwerp and Barisic could be handed the spot-kick duties until the right-back returns.