Everton new boy Joshua King has insisted that choosing the Toffees over Fulham as his new club was not the safest option, but stressed everything in the world is not about money.

King completed a deadline day move to Goodison Park from Championship outfit Bournemouth on a six-month deal in the recently concluded winter transfer window.

The Toffees had to battle it out with Premier League rivals Fulham for the Norwegian’s signature, with him ultimately choosing the Merseyside outlift, rejecting a lucrative four-year contract from the Cottagers.

King insisted that choosing Everton over Fulham was not the safest option for his career, since his current short-term stint on Merseyside does not provide him with any guarantees.

The striker admitted he has put a lot of pressure on himself to perform to his best in the coming months, but stressed everything in the world is not about money

“I did not go for the safest opportunity when I signed a six-month contract at Everton”, King told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

“Not everything in the world is about money either.

“I’m not guaranteed a starting spot, I’m not guaranteed a contract extension.

“All the guarantees I can get from Everton are based on what I do on the pitch in the coming months.

“So, I have put pressure on myself, but at the same time, I have the confidence to believe that I will be able to do this.

“Either I get a new contract at Everton, or I go somewhere else for the summer.

“I can guarantee that 99 per cent of Norwegians would have gone for the second option [choose Fulham], because it was safe.”

King has made four appearances for Everton in the top flight since arriving at Goodison Park, albeit all off the bench, and is yet to open his account for his new club.