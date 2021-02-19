Fixture: Wolves vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Leeds United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Nuno’s Wolves side at Molineux in the Premier League this evening.

Wolves won the earlier Premier League encounter between the two teams this season, edging out Leeds 1-0 at Elland Road in October.

Leeds though head into this game sitting a place and two points above Wolves in the Premier League table, with the Whites in eleventh, while they also have a game in hand on tonight’s opponents.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have yet to record a single draw in any of their 12 away league games this season.

Bielsa remains without defender Robin Koch, while midfielder Kalvin Phillips and forward Rodrigo are not fit enough to return to action.

Illan Meslier slots into goal for Leeds tonight, while at the back Bielsa picks Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton.

Further up the pitch Stuart Dallas plays, as does Mateusz Klich, while Tyler Roberts, Jack Harrison and Raphinha support Patrick Bamford.

The Leeds boss has a host of options on the bench if needed tonight, including Diego Llorente and Ezgjan Alioski.

Leeds United Team vs Wolves

Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Shackleton, Dallas, Klich, Harrison, Roberts, Raphinha, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Alioski, Llorente, Davis, Costa, Jenkins, Huggins, Hernandez, Gelhardt