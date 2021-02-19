Tony Dorigo has insisted that Leeds United cannot hope to consistently come back into games after making individual errors and stressed the importance of not committing those same mistakes.

Leeds conceded four goals in a poor first half against Arsenal last weekend and while they scored two after the break, they had left themselves to do much at the Emirates.

The Whites are hoping to get a positive result when they travel to Wolves and Dorigo stressed the importance of Leeds cutting out those individual errors that have haunted them this season.

He insisted that Leeds cannot hope that they will consistently come back into games after allowing their opponents to take the lead through individual errors.

The former White admits that the spirit in the Leeds camp is commendable, but he is keen to see them take the initiative against Wolves and get an early goal rather than again chasing a game.

Dorigo, looking ahead to the Wolves match, said on LUTV: “It will be the same thing as in collectively we need to do the right things.

“We need to make sure that we don’t make mistakes as it is very difficult to keep making those individual errors and expect to come back from.

“Yes, the spirit will be there and you will come back and respond but it would be nice not to try and play catch up.

“Try and get that goal ahead and see where we go from there.”

Leeds have the worst defensive record in the Premier League alongside Crystal Palace.