West Ham United boss David Moyes has revealed that Manchester United loan star Jesse Lingard has given the Hammers’ dressing room a lift by bringing in a lot of positivity, on and off the pitch.

The 28-year-old has made three starts for West Ham in the Premier League since arriving at the London Stadium in the winter transfer window, on loan from Manchester United.

Lingard has made a bright start to his Hammers career, with two goals and an assist in the league, but his impact at the capital club goes beyond the pitch, according to his boss Moyes.

West Ham coach Moyes revealed that Lingard has given his Hammers team-mates a lift since he joined the club, adding a lot more positive energy to the squad, reinforcing their winning mentality.

Moyes added that he is impressed with how the Red Devils loan star has taken to life at West Ham and stressed he has so far proven his quality by making the most of the opportunity to play regularly.

Moyes wrote in his Evening Standard column: “That [positive] attitude has also lot to do with the players we’ve brought in, who have a mind-set of winning matches and winning them well.

“Jesse Lingard is the most recent of those acquisitions.

“We always try and do as much homework as possible on the players we want to bring to the club and I knew Jesse from my time at Manchester United.

“First and foremost, his character and attitude to the game is good and maybe he has a bit to prove. He’s always had good energy levels and a good work-rate and that’s something I always remembered.

“He’s scored some fine goals for Manchester United; he’s become an England international, had a good career and he still has a long way to go. He has an opportunity to show what he is – and what he can be.

“Jesse has also given our players a lift.

“When you are trying to improve clubs the squad needs to see that the players who come in will help them.

“I believe he has demonstrated that after just three games so far.”

West Ham are set to host fellow European spot hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the league and Moyes will be banking on Lingard to provide the fireworks up front.