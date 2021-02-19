Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul is a popular name with Jurgen Klopp, who wants to invest in his Liverpool midfield during the summer transfer window.

De Paul was heavily linked with a move to Leeds last summer and the Whites were keen to sign him but they refused to match Udinese’s valuation of the player.

His future at Udinese was again under the scanner in the winter transfer window with Juventus being linked with him but the midfielder recently said that he never considered leaving the Italian club in January.

However, the Argentine is expected to leave Udinese in the summer and Liverpool are the ones who are believed to be on his trail.

And according to Italian outlet TuttoUdinese, De Paul is a popular name with Klopp, who is an admirer of the Udinese midfielder and could strike ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Liverpool manager wants to invest in his midfield at the end of the season and De Paul is one of the players the Premier League champions want.

Udinese are prepared to let him go and are believed to be eyeing a fee of at least €40m in the summer.

The figure may be within Liverpool’s reach, but the Reds have proven to be unwilling to spend during the changed football landscape unless deals can be structured to involve a low upfront fee.