Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is of the view that absence of home support has adversely affected Anfield’s fear factor which is an advantage for away teams while taking on Liverpool.

Liverpool’s unbeaten run at Anfield in the Premier League stretching back to April 2017 was ended by Burnley in a 1-0 win last month.

The Reds have since lost twice more at home, to Brighton and Manchester City, respectively, and Ancelotti’s Everton will be aiming at adding their name to that list when they take on Liverpool at the weekend in the Merseyside derby.

The Italian is of the view that the lack of fans has diminished Anfield’s fear factor, which could turn out to be advantageous for away teams while locking horns with Liverpool.

However, Ancelotti added that the absence of home supporters has affected his own team as well, with Everton also possessing a better record away from home than at Goodison Park in the league so far this season.

Asked whether he feels Anfield has lost its fear factor, Ancelotti told a press conference: “For sure they lost the support of their fans.

“In this sense, Anfield was one of the most difficult stadiums to play against.

“And the fact that the supporters cannot be there can be an advantage for the away teams.

“[But] it is all the same what happened to us, the same that has happened to other teams in this particular season where you cannot have the support of your fans.”

Liverpool will be determined to break their three-game losing streak in the top flight with a win against Everton, while the Toffees will also be eyeing bouncing back from two consecutive defeats at Anfield