Mainz sporting director Martin Schmidt has explained that Jean-Philippe Mateta’s departure from the German club was inevitable and they did not want to stand in his way when Crystal Palace tabled a good offer.

Mateta joined Premier League side Crystal Palace from Bundesliga club Mainz on loan until the end of the 2021/22 season in the winter transfer window.

The Eagles, who paid a £2.7m loan fee for his services, also have the option to make the striker’s move from Mainz permanent for £13.4m, which becomes an obligation when he starts 15 league games.

Reflecting on the 23-year-old’s move to London in the winter, Mainz sporting director Schmidt has admitted that it was inevitable that he would leave the German outfit.

The Swiss explained that Mateta wanted to leave Mainz last summer and the club did not want to stand in his way when Crystal Palace made a good offer last month.

“There was no alternative to him leaving, but Jean-Philippe Mateta wanted to move in the summer“, Schmidt told German television channel Sport1.

“At that time, however, there was no suitable offer.

“He then wanted to move in winter too.

“When the top offer from Crystal Palace came, we didn’t want to put any obstacles in the way of Jean-Philippe and made the transfer possible.

“He’s now on a year-and-a-half loan [at Palace] and can prove himself in England.“

Mateta has made two league appearances for Crystal Palace since joining from Mainz last month.