Everton legend Leon Osman has hailed Toffees star Tom Davies for being comfortable in his own playing style and bringing maturity into his game, while dealing with fans’ expectations of him.

Being a boyhood Everton and fan and haven risen through the ranks of the club’s academy, Davies is considered by some to be one of the most exciting talents at Goodison Park.

The midfielder made his senior debut for the Toffees at the age of 17 in 2016 and went on to score his first Premier League goal in tremendous fashion against Manchester City the following year.

Reflecting on Davies’ growth, Everton legend Osman has explained that the fans’ expectation of him went up after his goal against the Citizens, but feels the player has learned to deal with it well.

The former Toffee went on to hail the Everton academy graduate for being comfortable in his own style and adding maturity to his game, while also becoming a key member of Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

“He’s had to learn to deal with expectation since he scored that goal against Manchester City“, Osman told The Athletic.

“People expect that level of performance every single week now.

“He’s learning to be himself and looks more comfortable in his own game.

“You’re also seeing more maturity in his performances now.

“He’s a very important player within the squad.

“He wants to be part of the team and is not selfish about where he fits in.”

With Everton set to visit Merseyside rivals Liverpool this weekend, Osman explained that the Toffees could rely on boyhood fan Davies for a decent performance.

“You can rely on him to give you a certain level of performance”, Osman said.

“I always think you get more from local lads in the derby.

“The first five or 10 minutes of a derby are intense and can be intimidating.

“There was the opportunity to make the first tackle, less so now because there is a different feel without fans at the stadium.

“You can ride the wave of winning your first tackle. That’s where it’s different [to other games].“

Davies started each of Everton’s last three league games and could be in line to start at Anfield on Saturday.