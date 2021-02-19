Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has insisted that he has never considered leaving the club and is keen to feel important again at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard decided to replace him as the number 1 towards the end of last season when Willy Caballero started the FA Cup final.

Chelsea signed Edouard Mendy in the summer and the Senegalese is currently the undisputed number 1 goalkeeper at the club, despite Lampard’s departure and Thomas Tuchel’s arrival.

Kepa did start in the last league game when Chelsea beat Newcastle 2-0 and the Spaniard insisted that he did not think about leaving the club when he lost his place in the team.

The goalkeeper stressed that he feels supported within Chelsea despite all his struggles and is keen to be an important player again for the club.

The Spaniard told El Partidazo de Cope: “I have not considered leaving.

“When I lost my place in the team, I didn’t start to think about my future. I want to play here.

“I feel supported by the club and I think I have shown that I can play. I want to turn the situation around and look to the future.

“I want to feel important again.”

The Newcastle game was Kepa’s first appearance in the Premier League since October.

The Spaniard has featured just once in the Champions League this season.