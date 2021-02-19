Ex-Sunderland attacker Joel Asoro is of the view that other than the Black Cats none of his former clubs knew how to use him properly.

The striker joined the Sunderland academy in 2015 and progressed through the ranks to play for their first team at the Stadium of Light.

But he was sold to Swansea in 2018, where he failed to make an impact and was then sent out on loan stints to Groningen in the Netherlands and Genoa in Italy.

Asoro finally returned to Sweden earlier this month when he was sold to Djurgarden and looking back at his time in England, he does not believe he joined the wrong clubs.

However, he feels that Swansea did not know how to use him to get the best out of him, while he also did not fit into the Welsh side’s style.

He believes Sunderland, by contrast, knew exactly how to get the best out of him.

Asoro told Swedish outlet Fotballskanalen: “It’s not that I chose the wrong clubs, but rather that I ended up in the wrong hands.

“So you can say, they didn’t know how to use me.

“The clubs I have been to were fantastic, but they didn’t know how to use me.

“At Sunderland, they knew how to use me, but at Swansea, they didn’t really know.

“In terms of their style, I didn’t fit in.”

Asoro played 33 times for the Sunderland senior side and scored three goals for the club before leaving the Stadium of Light.