Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City target Erling Haaland’s release clause at Borussia Dortmund is allegedly higher than the widespread reported amount of €75m.

The Norwegian hitman is among the most sought-after starlets in world football at the moment and has been credited with interest from several European heavyweights.

Spanish giants Real Madrid, along with the Premier League League trio of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, are all keen on adding Halaand to their ranks

Haaland’s current stint at Dortmund runs thorough until June 2024, but it has been claimed that he has a €75m buy-out clause in his contract that comes into effect in the summer of 2022.

However, according to German daily Bild, potential suitors would have to splash a lot more cash should they decide to swoop for Haaland than the initially reported amount as the release clause is much higher.

Any club keen on triggering the 20-year-old’s buy-out clause will allegedly have to fork out over €100m to Dortmund.

But the Bundesliga outfit have insisted that there is no written clause his contract.

Halaand has 25 goals in 24 outings across all competitions and his two strikes against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday have only raised his stock further.