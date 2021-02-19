Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has insisted that defeats and set-backs will not shake the belief that is running through Marcelo Bielsa’s side in what they do.

A poor first-half performance at Arsenal last weekend meant the Whites lost 4-2 at the Emirates and dropped out of the top half of the league table.

Leeds will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Wolves tonight and Dorigo insisted that the defeat against Arsenal will have no bearing on their performance at Molineux.

He insisted that Leeds have complete belief in what they do as it has brought them results and got them promoted from the Championship.

The former White stressed that the Leeds players are acutely aware of where they have come from and what they have achieved over the last three years.

And defeats will not shake them off their belief that they are on the right track with their style of football, Dorigo insists.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “Even after they lost 4-2, do I think it is going to affect them against Wolves on Friday night? Not at all.

“They can lose another one, it will still not affect them. They have utter belief in what they are doing.

“We have seen it, this is their third season, they are getting better at what they are doing, but of course, they are playing better and better sides.

“They should understand where they have come from, where they have arrived and you still got to understand where you would want to go but they are on the right track.

“And they have complete belief in the tactics they have used.”

Wolves did beat Leeds at Elland Road earlier in the season and will be looking to do a league double over them tonight.