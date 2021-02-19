Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo believes the circumstances of the Arsenal game made it a bit easier for Whites debutant Niall Huggins at the Emirates, but he has insisted that the young defender did not look out of place.

The 20-year-old Welshman made his senior debut for Leeds when he came on for the last 37 minutes in Leeds 4-2 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Dorigo believes that there was slightly little pressure on the young full-back when he made his debut as he did not have the Arsenal home crowd to deal with, which is always difficult for any youngster.

He also stressed that the fact that Leeds were more or less out of the game by the time he came on allowed him to enjoy playing in the senior team without the pressure of trying to get something from the game.

But he insisted that regardless of the circumstances, Huggins shone on his debut and looked comfortable playing against seasoned Premier League professionals.

Dorigo, looking at Huggins, said on LUTV: “A couple of factors, which were good as in there was no crowd.

“For a young player, the first time you go out and play the likes of Arsenal away, not having that 60,000 there certainly makes it easier.

“And then the scoreline, we are so far behind so let’s just go out there and just enjoy it.

“I have to say, he didn’t look out of place, looked comfortable, got forward well and yes, technically very good.

“I was very impressed and great to see another one of our youngsters coming through and making his debut.”

Huggins secured a place on the Leeds bench in the three league games prior to the Arsenal trip and will be hopeful of getting more minutes in the coming weeks and months.