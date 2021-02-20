Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink insists he is not worried about opponents Sunderland, even though he feels they could offer a more direct threat in terms of their playing style.

Hasselbaink’s side are sitting rock bottom of League One, but have won their last two games and will look for a momentum-adding third victory on the bounce when Sunderland visit this afternoon.

Assessing Burton’s opponents today, Hasselbaink compared them with Hull City, who his side edged out 1-0 earlier this month, the Dutch tactician stressed that Sunderland can be more direct in their style of play than the Tigers.

However, Hasselbaink insists it is not in his nature to worry too much about the opposition as he focuses on getting Burton to produce their best.

“Sunderland are a little bit more direct when they have to be than Hull, but they have some really creative players, and they are a good team”, Hasselbaink told his club’s official site.

“It’s not in my nature to worry about them too much though.

“What we have to do is compete with them and on the day make sure we are ready for them.”

Burton held Sunderland to a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light in December and Hasselbaink’s side have not tasted defeat against the Black Cats since 2017.

The Brewers’ win over Hull at home halted a run of four successive home defeats.