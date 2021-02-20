Noel Whelan insists he will continue to bang the drum for Leeds United to swoop for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard in the summer.

Leeds are cruising towards securing their spot in the Premier League for next season and are expected to then look to bolster their squad for next term.

The Whites could look to sign another hitman as competition for Patrick Bamford up top and former Leeds forward Whelan is a huge admirer of Edouard.

He thinks the Celtic star is a prolific goal-getter and has a similar type of physique to Marcelo Bielsa’s favoured striker Bamford.

“There’s one player I keep thinking about, that’s Edouard up at Celtic”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the Whites’ loss at Wolves.

“I am not leaving that one, no. 20 goals already this season, he is young, 22 years of age.

“He is very good at holding the ball up, similar kind type of physique to Patrick Bamford.”

Edouard has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs in recent years and could be sold by Celtic in the summer.

By the summer the French hitman will have just one year remaining on his contract at Celtic Park.

So far this season he has struck 19 times in 30 games across all competitions for the Scottish giants.