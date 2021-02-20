Mainz sporting director Martin Schmidt has explained that he sees parallels between the Bundesliga side’s new coach Bo Svensson and the club’s former bosses Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

Klopp and Tuchel are currently in charge of Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea, respectively, but coached German outfit Mainz in the early days of their managerial careers.

Although the German tacticians are no longer associated with the Bundesliga side, they continue to be held in high regard at the Opel Arena.

As Mainz continue their search for the new Klopp or Tuchel, sporting director Schmidt is of the view that they might have found one in Svensson, who took charge of the club last month.

The Swiss sporting director explained that he sees traits of Klopp and Tuchel in Svensson, both in his body language and how he manages the players, and believes he has great potential as a coach.

“When I see him [Svensson] on the training ground, I see traits from his predecessors Jurgen Klopp or Thomas Tuchel“, Schmidt told German television channel Sport1.

“It is just not about the body language, but also about how he addresses them [the players].

“His potential is undoubtedly great and we are glad that he is here.“

Having been likened to Klopp and Tuchel by Schmidt, Svensson will be hoping to emulate the German duo’s success at Mainz.