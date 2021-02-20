Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop has stressed the need for his side to be better than they were on Tuesday against Northampton Town and show some quality in the final third to beat Oxford United this afternoon.

The Blues were held to a goalless draw by Northampton at home on Tuesday and are looking for a response when they host an in-form Oxford side at Portman Road.

Bishop, while acknowledging the threat the visitors are going to pose, said that after detailed analysis he and his team will be set up to go for it.

Reflecting on their performance against Northampton in midweek, Bishop admits that Ipswich will need to show more quality in the final third when Oxford visit to get the desired result.

“They’re obviously in good form”, Bishop told his club’s official site.

“But we’ve analysed them and we’ll set up to go for it.

“We know we need to be better than Tuesday and find some quality in the final third but training has gone well.”

Ipswich have won just one of their last five matches, losing two and drawing the other two.

Oxford on the other hand have won four of their last five and are three points and three places better off than Ipswich in the League One standings.