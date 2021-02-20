Fixture: Southampton vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium this afternoon.

The Blues have pulled themselves back into the top four after a run of good results under new manager Tuchel and they will look to keep their form going on the south coast today.

Tammy Abraham will lead the line for Chelsea today with Mason Mount and Timo Werner for support on the flanks in the line-up today.

Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante will form the base of the midfield for Chelsea, with Reece James and Marcos Alonso playing as the wing-backs in the system.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma will form the defence in Tuchel’s preferred option of playing a back three.

Olivier Giroud, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi are some of the attacking options Tuchel has on the Chelsea bench today.

Chelsea Team vs Southampton

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Werner, Abraham, Mount

Substitutes: Kepa, Christensen, Emerson, Chilwell, Gilmour, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Giroud