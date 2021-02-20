Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti thinks his team had to be defensively solid to beat Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield as he still rates the Reds as a great team.

Ancelotti’s Everton scored early on in the Merseyside derby through Richarlison, before then finally killing off Liverpool’s hopes of a comeback with a penalty in the 83rd minute, converted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

From winning the Premier League title and boasting a lengthy unbeaten record in the league at Anfield, Liverpool have now lost their last four league matches at Anfield.

Ancelotti though has rejected the idea that Liverpool have declined so much as to make Everton’s job easy and insists the Reds are still a quality outfit.

He feels Everton needed to defend well and is delighted that they did.

“We are really happy, really pleased. After a long time Everton are able to win at Anfield, it is a good gift for our supporters”, Ancelotti told the BBC.

“The performance was good, we were focused, worked hard and when we had the opportunities we were clinical.

“A beautiful combination between Richarlison and James Rodriguez and that first goal helped us to have more confidence in this game.

“Jordan Pickford did really well and also the defence.

“When you come to Anfield you have to defend, they are still a fantastic team but we defended properly.”

The Toffees boss, who is eyeing his side reaching Europe, insists that work must be done on their form at Goodison Park.

“We have three points, the derby is a special game as we said before but we have to catch three points at home too. It is not good enough at home.”

Everton are next in action at Goodison Park, with Southampton due to visit.