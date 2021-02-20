Ipswich Town star Teddy Bishop has revealed that his boss Paul Lambert still insists earning promotion to the Championship is the Tractor Boys’ top target this season.

The Suffolk outfit are currently 11th in the League One standings, five points adrift of a playoff spot, having racked up 40 points from 26 outings so far this season.

Ipswich are in the midst of a poor run of results at the moment, with only a single win in their last six league games, but the team are still remaining optimistic about their fortunes, according to midfielder Bishop.

The 24-year-old revealed that boss Lambert has made it clear earning promotion is still their top target with a lot of games remaining to be played in the campaign.

Bishop has echoed his boss’ sentiments and stressed that it will only take one good performance, one good result, to get their season back on track.

“I think you could say that [there is a level of anxiety in the squad right now]”, Bishop was quoted as saying by twtd.co.uk.

“When a player or a team has a few bad performances anxiety definitely creeps in.

“But it does only take one good performance, one good result, to get rid of all that and that’s what we need to try to achieve tomorrow against Oxford.

“The manager has made it very clear that our target is still to go up this year.

“Everyone, the loan players included, knows that is the aim.

“They have brought added quality to training and I feel sure we’ll see the best of them in the coming weeks.”

Ipswich will be determined to add another three points to their tally and climb the standings when they host Oxford United at Portman Road this afternoon.