Fixture: Liverpool vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Liverpool have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Merseyside rivals Everton to Anfield this evening for a Premier League contest.

Despite winning the title last season, Jurgen Klopp’s men are facing a battle just to finish in the top four this term and currently sit in sixth spot in the league table.

Questions are being asked of the Reds waiting until the very last day of the winter transfer window to sign new centre-backs, but they did return to winning ways in midweek, beating RB Leipzig in the Champions League to boost confidence.

Liverpool remain without a host of key players due to injury, including midfielders Fabinho and James Milner.

Alisson slots into goal for Liverpool this evening, with the Reds then picking Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson as full-backs. Jordan Henderson plays with Ozan Kabak in the centre of defence.

In midfield, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara play, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino leading the attack.

Klopp has options on the bench if needed in the Merseyside derby, including Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.

Liverpool Team vs Everton

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Davies, Phillips, N Williams