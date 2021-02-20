Oxford United goalkeeper Jack Stevens has revealed that all of his team-mates are excited to go out against a good team in the form of Ipswich Town at Portman Road this afternoon.

The Us have been on a good run of form in recent weeks, but suffered an exit from the EFL Trophy against Tranmere Rovers in their last outing.

Oxford will be looking to bounce back when they visit Ipswich as they aim to make that midweek game a one-off defeat and keep their League One promotion push on track.

“When you have a defeat everyone wants to get back out there and correct things”, Stevens was quoted as saying by the Oxford Mail.

Describing Portman Road as a nice stadium, the 23-year-old said that all of his team-mates are excited to play at Ipswich’s home.

“It’s a nice stadium against a good team, so everyone’s excited.

“We’ve got a good group of lads and a mixture of experience and youth.

The Oxford custodian insists that the loss against Tranmere has not dampened his team’s spirits and they are positive.

“Everyone’s on the same mission and even after a negative performance everyone comes in with a smile on their face.”

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season ended 0-0 and goals in encounters between Oxford and Ipswich have been hard to come by, with just one goal in their last three encounters.