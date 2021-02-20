Liverpool legend Phil Thompson believes the Reds’ long unbeaten run against Merseyside rivals Everton will inspire Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Merseyside derby.

The Reds and Everton will square off against each other in the local derby this evening, with the Toffees just three points behind Liverpool in the league table.

The Merseyside derby from October ended up in a draw at Goodison Park, but the game was more famous for the serious knee injury Virgil van Dijk picked up, which went on to become a defining moment for Liverpool’s season.

Thompson believes an empty Anfield will go in favour of Everton, who are looking to break their long run without a win over their local rivals.

But Thompson indicated that the 23-game unbeaten run will have a psychological effect on Liverpool, who will be desperate to protect their proud record against Everton.

The former Red said on LFC TV: “Everton are going into this game and they will be very happy that there is no crowd in there.

“But that thing 23 games unbeaten [for Liverpool against Everton] is huge, no matter what you think about it.

“It’s a proud record and I don’t think we want it to end.”

After going 68 games without defeat at Anfield in the league, Liverpool have lost their last three on the bounce; it remains to be seen if Everton can make it four successive defeats at Anfield.