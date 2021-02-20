Former Italy international Federico Balzaretti has hailed Paris Saint-Germain for snapping up Moise Kean on loan from Everton and insists the striker is still highly rated in his homeland.

Kean left Italy in the summer of 2019 as he swapped the shirt of Juventus for Premier League outfit Everton.

However, the young striker struggled to find his form in England and was shipped off to Ligue 1 giants PSG during the last summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal.

Despite his struggles in the Premier League, Kean’s countryman Balzaretti has revealed that the 20-year-old is still rated highly in his home country.

Balzaretti reserved special praise for PSG sporting director Leonardo, who jumped at the chance to take the hitman to Paris from Everton when he had the opportunity.

Asked how Kean is currently rated in Italy, Balzaretti told French daily Le Parisien: “He is still seen as a very good talent.

“He is one of the youngest scorers in Serie A history.

“There have always been good reports about him in his various stages in the youth teams.

“In the Under-21s, together with Nicolo Zaniolo and Federico Chiesa, he was considered the most important talent.

“He was ahead of his age.

“It was the 1997 generation and he was born in 2000.

“He was already in the group. He has always been precocious, in particular thanks to his physical qualities.

“He was ready to evolve with more experienced players than him.

“In Verona, his loan went well.

“For economic reasons, Juventus sold him to Everton, where he has not progressed.

“Paris jumped at the opportunity.

“Leonardo was super good. We must say bravo to him.”

Kean has hit the ground running since he arrived at PSG, scoring 14 times in 24 appearances across all competitions so far in the current campaign.