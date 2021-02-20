Former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood is of the view that Wolves did not deserve to beat Leeds United 1-0 on Friday night.

An unlucky goal from Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier handed the three points to Wolves at Molineux and they moved above the Whites in the league table.

Leeds created the better chances, and Liam Cooper missed three good opportunities to score from set-piece situations, but they failed to grab those chances and paid for it with a defeat.

Sherwood credited Wolves for managing to stop Leeds from playing their brand of football, but admitted that the Whites captain should have scored at least one of his three chances.

The former Premier League manager did insist that while Wolves managed to win the game, they did not deserve to walk away with all three points based on their performance.

Sherwood said on Premier League TV after the match: “Wolves found a way of how to stop Leeds playing the basketball match they want to play. Counter-attacking football and they stopped it really well.

“Saying that Leeds had the best opportunities of the game.

“[Rui] Patricio made some very good saves, but Cooper had to score.

“He has three good chances, he had to take at least one of them and we saw the Helder Costa chance at the end there.

“So, overall they will be delighted as they nicked the three points, but that’s what they have done, they nicked the three points.

“No one deserved to win that football match.”

Leeds have now lost three of their last four league games and are now sitting in 12th in the Premier League table.