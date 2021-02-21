Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has insisted he is sure the Magpies will survive in the Premier League despite their problems deepening with a 3-1 loss at Manchester United.

An upturn in form from third from bottom Fulham has threatened to pull Newcastle, who sit fourth from bottom, into a relegation scrap and the Magpies headed into the Premier League game at Old Trafford just three points better off than the Cottagers.

A 3-1 defeat means Fulham are just one win off catching Newcastle, while they also boast a better goal difference than Bruce’s men with minus eleven to the Magpies’ minus 17.

Bruce though is not concerned and thinks his men are heading into a run where they can start to collect points, while he also believes there are a host of clubs worried about potentially slipping into trouble.

He said post match on BT Sport: “It has been a difficult week, but we have games coming up where we think we can take points.

“We are a threat now, we are trying to be higher up the pitch.

“It will take some getting used to because we have played a certain way for a while.

“I am convinced we will be safe, there are six or seven teams looking over their shoulders.

“We need to win a few games.

“We have to get to that magical point mark whatever it is.”

Newcastle are next in action against Wolves at St James’ Park before they then travel to face second bottom West Brom at the Hawthorns.