Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has selected his side and substitutes to entertain Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League in the midday kick-off.

Moyes is increasingly targeting a European spot for the Hammers in what could be a successful season for the London Stadium outfit.

They sit in fifth spot in the table on 42 points, just a point off fourth placed Chelsea and two points better off than champions Liverpool; they have a game in hand on both Chelsea and Liverpool.

West Ham have recorded a solid home record so far this term, winning six and drawing three of their 12 home league matches, with just three defeats suffered.

Moyes’ side thrashed Sheffield United 3-0 at home in their last league outing.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham today, while at the back Moyes selects Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell as full-backs, and Craig Dawson and Issa Diop in the centre.

Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek slot into midfield and will look to dominate, while Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen and Jesse Lingard support Michail Antonio.

Moyes has options on the bench if needed, including Said Benrahma and Manuel Lanzini.

West Ham United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Lingard, Antonio

Substitutes: Randolph, Martin, Johnson, Balbuena, Alves, Noble, Lanzini, Benrahma, Odubeko