Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their starting line-up and substitutes for this afternoon’s London derby clash against West Ham United in the Premier League.

Spurs head into the clash sitting in ninth spot in the table and seven points off a top four spot, though they do boast two games in hand on fourth placed Chelsea.

Opponents West Ham are six points ahead of Tottenham, though Spurs have a game in hand on the Hammers; the last fixture between the two sides ended in a 3-3 draw in October.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is still without Serge Aurier for this game.

Mourinho keeps faith with the under-fire Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he picks Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon as full-backs, with Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez in the centre.

In midfield, Mourinho looks to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele, with Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son further forward to support Harry Kane.

The Tottenham boss has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Gareth Bale and Dele Alli.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham United

Lloris (c), Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Lamela, Lucas, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Alderweireld, Davies, Doherty, Winks, Sissoko, Alli, Bale, Vinicius