Legendary football anchor Richard Keys believes there are big issues behind the scenes at Liverpool which are derailing their season.

The Reds have seen their form fall off a cliff in recent weeks and are now facing a battle to secure even a Europa League spot for next season, with a drastic upturn in form needed to rekindle hopes of the top four instead.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have lost their last four games at Anfield and were beaten on home turf by Everton at the weekend in a further blow.

Their form taken over the last nine Premier League games is the fourth worst in the division, with only Newcastle United, West Brom and Southampton having picked up fewer points.

While Liverpool have been badly hit by injuries they have still had a host of key players available, with Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all starting against the Toffees.

Keys thinks there are issues behind the scenes and wrote in his blog: “I ended last week by asking ‘what’s wrong at Anfield?’ I said I didn’t like the smell.

“I’m ending the same way this week.

“Something isn’t right.

“What’s happening on the pitch is a reflection of much bigger issues behind the scenes.

“We’ll have to wait for developments it seems.”

Liverpool head to bottom club Sheffield United at the weekend before then taking on another struggling side in the shape of Fulham.

Anything less than two wins could set even more alarm bells ringing at Anfield.