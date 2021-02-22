Everton, West Ham United and Fulham are all keeping tabs on Liverpool linked defender Gleison Bremer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Bremer, who currently plays for Serie A club Torino, has been attracting admiring glances from abroad, with several Premier League clubs holding an interest.

Premier League champions Liverpool are claimed to have touched base with the centre-back’s agent during the winter transfer window over a potential move.

Bremer may still be on the Reds’ radar in the event they need to sign another centre-back in the summer transfer window.

According to Torino focused outlet Toro News, Liverpool’s league rivals Everton, West Ham and Fulham are also monitoring Bremer’s situation at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Il Toro’s hierarchy are aware of the growing interest in their player and are keen on tying him down to a fresh long-term contract.

Bremer’s current deal at Torino is due to end in the summer of 2023 and the Italian side have made initial contact with the player’s entourage in hopes of renewing his contract.

The Brazilian has been a fixture in the Torino side so far in the current campaign, starting 19 of their 23 Serie A games, and it remains to be seen whether he will play in the Premier League next season.