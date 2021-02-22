Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed he holds admiration for Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl and lauded his professionalism and straightforward attitude.

The Citizens are set to face Bundesliga outfit Monchengladbach on Wednesday in the round of 16 in Champions League at the Puskas Arena in Hungary.

Manchester City midfielder Gundogan is relishing the tie against a well-balanced team in Die Fohlen, a team put together by their sporting director Eberl.

Gundogan holds great respect and admiration for Eberl, who he feels has a straightforward attitude, not shying away from addressing the hard facts if necessary.

“He always finds the right words”, Gundogan told German magazine Kicker.

“I admire him for the fact that he sometimes swims against the tide, doesn’t give popular answers, but still addresses the hard facts if necessary.

“He always seems very humane to me.”

Gundogan insists he is not at all surprised by Eberl having been linked with a job at German giants Bayern Munich a few years ago, as he stressed there is hardly anyone better at handling media than the Monchengladbach sporting director.

“I was not surprised that Bayern Munich asked about him a few years ago, as you could read.

“Especially in front of the camera, there is hardly anyone better.”

Eberl had a tough few days in his role at Monchengladbach of late as he had to manage Die Fohlen coach Marco Rose’s exit at the end of this season, with him agreeing to join league rivals Borussia Dortmund in the summer.