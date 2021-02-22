Richard Keys has hailed the job done by David Moyes at West Ham United and stressed he hopes that Hammers fans now realise he was right in calling for a British manager at the club.

Moyes has guided West Ham up the Premier League table and put the Hammers in a strong position to secure European football for next season.

West Ham beat Tottenham 2-1 on Sunday and now sit in fourth spot in the table on 45 points, two clear of fifth placed Chelsea and a huge nine in front of Spurs, who sit in ninth.

Legendary football anchor Keys is pleased to see Moyes enjoying such success at West Ham and is keen for the Hammers fans to acknowledge he got it right in calling for a British boss.

“What about Moyesey? Brilliant David. I’m so pleased”, Keys, who also feels Moyes has handled the club’s recruitment superbly, wrote in his blog.

“I also hope that Hammers’ fans now realise I was right. British coaches are just as good as their foreign counterparts.

“Everyone needs time and support. Moyes has got the support now and, at last, Mssrs Sullivan, Gold and Brady are back in their box.

“That was Moyes biggest battle and he’s won it.

“Sullivan and Barry Silkman aren’t buying the players anymore. He is. And what a difference in the recruitment policy.”

West Ham next face a tough test with a visit to league leaders Manchester City at the weekend, while they then follow that up by entertaining Leeds United.

The Hammers currently have six more points than they picked up during the whole of last season.