Neil McCann is of the view that Rangers’ ability to churn out results despite them not playing at their best is probably sickening for the rest of the Scottish Premiership, and stressed the Gers’ resilience and drive are the mark of champions.

The Gers continued their unbeaten charge to the Scottish Premiership title with a 4-1 thrashing of Dundee United on Sunday, taking them to 82 points in 30 outings.

Not all of the games have been smooth sailing for Steven Gerrard’s men but they have managed to dig deep and are yet to end a match without adding at least a point to their tally.

And former Rangers star McCann feels that the resilience shown by the Scottish giants to churn out results even while not playing at their best must feel sickening to their league rivals.

“It [losing to Rangers despite them not playing at their best] is probably sickening for the rest of the league”, McCann told Rangers TV.

“I am sort of smiling saying that bit, it must be because Rangers on occasions of the season have not played well, have not started the games well and may be not finish the games well.

“On occasions they have been brilliant throughout.”

McCann went on to stress that the determination and drive exhibited by Rangers so far in the current campaign are marks of champions.

“The rest of the league are probably thinking ‘we have probably played some of our best stuff there and Rangers have not played and they are 2-0 up.

“So that happens, but again that is a mark of a champion, when you are not playing well.”

The Gers shift their attention to continental football next and will take on Royal Antwerp on Thursday in the Europa League at Ibrox.

Rangers go into the tie on the back of a narrow advantage as they sealed a 4-3 win in the first leg last week.