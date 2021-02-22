Rangers new boy Jack Simpson has revealed he has been very impressed with the Gers and stressed the standards at Ibrox are set very high.

Simpson moved north of the border from Championship outfit Bournemouth earlier this month and was handed his Rangers debut on Sunday in his team’s 4-1 win over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.

The 24-year-old came off the bench, replacing Filip Helander, and clocked up 23 minutes, getting his first taste of Scottish football.

Simpson revealed he is very impressed with his new club since arriving at Ibrox and stressed the standards at the club are set very high on the field and on the training pitch.

The Gers new boy feels he can add something new to the Rangers backline with more minutes under his belt, and believes his style of play suits the Glasgow giants well.

“The standard is very high here”, Simpson told Rangers TV.

“Just coming in to training, everyone is on it here and not even just on the pitch, but around the training ground and the gym, the standards are set very high and everyone is expected to do everything they can to be ready for matchday.

“So, I have been very impressed so far.

“I feel like the more I learn how the team plays and the more game time I get, the more comfortable I feel and I think I had can add something.

“I feel comfortable on the ball and I want to bring the ball out and be aggressive defensively on and off the ball.

“So, I definitely feel like I can add something to the team seeing the way they play.”

Simpson will be determined to put in the hard yards on the training pitch in a bid to raise his game as he seeks to become more involved in Steven Gerrard’s senior squad.