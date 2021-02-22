Neil McCann has insisted that Rangers new boy Scott Wright should not fail to raise his game after arriving at Ibrox with the quality of players he has surrounded himself with.

The winger was added to Steven Gerrard’s attacking department earlier this month, sealing a deadline day move from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

Wright has made three league appearances off the bench for the Gers and is increasingly integrating himself to Gerrard’s first team.

Ex-Rangers star McCann has insisted that Wright should not fail to take his game to the next level at Ibrox with the quality of players that he has at his disposal to learn from.

McCann added that the Gers faithful will be keeping a close eye on him and he needs to step up and deliver, making the most of his qualities, including his blistering pace.

“You come to a club like this, with the players you have around you, you cannot fail and should not fail to improve, and that is with all respect to Aberdeen players, I think Aberdeen players are good”, McCann told Rangers TV.

“But you come here, you are coming to step up.

“What you have to have is a bravery to be able to do things at the sharp end of the pitch, at the final third, when the fans finally do get back because they expect their wide players, the final third players to make things happen.

“And one of the things I used for him in a description is speed.

“Speed is like dynamite to have in your game.”

Wright will continue to kick on with his development under Gerrard as he looks to become stronger competition for the established starters in the team.