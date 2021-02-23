Aston Villa are monitoring the situation of Sheffield United star Sander Berge and are the early favourites to sign the midfielder, according to Eurosport.

The Norway international joined Premier League side Sheffield United from Belgian Pro League club KRC Genk for a fee of £22m in the 2020 winter transfer window.

Berge is the Blades’ second most expensive signing behind Rhian Brewster but could be on his way out of the club in the summer if they are relegated.

Chris Wilder’s side currently sit bottom of the table and face the risk of losing the likes of Berge if they do not manage to turn things around and avoid relegation.

Aston Villa are one of the clubs monitoring the 23-year-old midfielder’s situation at Bramall Lane and could put in a bid when the season comes to an end.

The Villans have been tipped as the early favourites to acquire the services of the Norwegian, who has been sidelined with an injury since December.

While Aston Villa have placed themselves as strong favourites to land the midfielder, it remains to be seen if any other club will come forward with an interest in the player.

Berge is under contract with Sheffield United until 2024, but they could find it tough to keep hold of him.