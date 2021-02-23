Ex-Everton defender Michael Ball is of the view that the Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is aware he has a very good player with huge potential in Tom Davies and is continuing to get the best out of him.

Davies, who only played a bit part role under Ancelotti during the earlier part of the current Premier League campaign, was asked to step up when first choice Allan was sidelined with injury.

The 22-year-old has nine starts to his name in Everton’s last eleven league games and has caught the eye with improved performances each time he has taken to the filed.

Ex-Everton star Ball is impressed with how Davies has returned Ancelotti’s faith and lauded him for toughing it out being a squad player, and pushing harder with each opportunity.

Ball is of the view that Ancelotti is aware he has a gem of a player with huge potential in Davies and is continuing to get the best out of him.

“Being a squad player – coming in and out of the side – is tough”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“You play, you might be a little flat, and then it can be difficult because you miss the next three or four.

“But over the last few weeks Tom Davies has been exceptional for Everton.

“What about that pass to Richarlison for the goal in the derby? That needs to be spoken about more.

“The selection of the pass, it didn’t get shown enough times. It was so underrated.

“But it’s his all-round play. He’s trusting his team-mates in and around him and trying to force this issue.

“Yes, he has to sit in sometimes and grind, but when the moments arrived, he chose the right passes and helped Everton get up the pitch.

“His work-rate was never in question and it’s so great to see him in-form.

“Carlo obviously knows there is a very, very good player in there and he is getting the best out of him.

“Hopefully Tom will keep improving.”

Allan is now fully fit and available for selection and it remains to be seen how Ancelotti manages to divide the work load among the Brazilian and Davies going forward this season.