Aberdeen legend Willie Miller has insisted that Celtic lack concentration defensively and wants the Dons to take advantage of it at Parkhead this weekend.

Celtic earned a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen at Parkhead last week and will be looking to do the same when Derek McInnes’ side visit them on Saturday.

However, Pittodrie great Miller has insisted that the Dons should not be concerned about their trip to Glasgow, pointing out that the Hoops have not reached the levels they did in previous seasons.

The Scot is of the view that Celtic are there for the taking and expressed his desire to see Aberdeen take advantage of it this weekend, having failed to do so last week.

Miller explained that the Bhoys lack concentration defensively and tend to give away goals, before urging the Dons to make the most of it at Parkhead on Saturday.

“Should Aberdeen be concerned going back to Celtic Park? I don’t think so“, Miller wrote in his Evening Express column.

“When a side like Celtic are in a rut and not reaching the levels of previous seasons, you need to try to take advantage of that.

“So far this season the Dons haven’t been able to do it, but this is a big chance.

“They need to produce a 90-minute performance, unlike last week’s 1-0 defeat which was only really a 60-minute display after being penned in for the first half hour.

“If they can take the game to the Hoops a bit more then I think Neil Lennon’s side are there for the taking.

“Celtic’s performances lead you to that conclusion when you see some of the goals they’ve given away and their lack of concentration defensively.

“This isn’t the invincible Celtic team we’ve seen previously – they look nervous and uncertain and have been leaking goals – particularly at set pieces.“

Aberdeen go into the game on the back of a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock, while Celtic suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Ross County in their last game.